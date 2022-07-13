PICTURES: Party night in Dundalk's Lisdoo

Denise Durnin celebrated her 21st birthday party with family and friends in the Lisdoo and our photographer Arthur Kinahan was there to capture the great night.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell reacts after his side conceded their first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Drogheda United and Dundalk. (Pic: Sportsfile)
The Irish golfers of Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Seamus Power, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, David Carey and Ronan Mullarney are preparing to compete in this year's 150th Open Championship.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.