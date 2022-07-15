Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, JULY 15
GOLF
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM
CRICKET
ODI: IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND
BT SPORT 2, 10.30AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 13
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 11.45AM
ATHLETICS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC, 6PM
GOLF
BARRACUDA C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 11PM
SATURDAY, JULY 16
RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V IRELAND
SKY SPORTS, 8.05AM
RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
SKY SPORTS, 11.05AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 14
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 11AM
CAMOGIE
LIMERICK V WATERFORD
RTE2, 3.15PM
RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V WALES
SKY SPORTS, 4.05PM
SUNDAY, JULY 17
ATHLETICS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC1, 1.50PM
HURLING
LIMERICK V KILKENNY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
GOLF
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
CRICKET
ODI: ENGLAND V INDIA
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
