15 Jul 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

reporter

15 Jul 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

FRIDAY, JULY 15

GOLF
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 6.30AM

CRICKET
ODI: IRELAND V NEW ZEALAND
BT SPORT 2, 10.30AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 13
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 11.45AM

ATHLETICS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC, 6PM

GOLF
BARRACUDA C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 11PM

SATURDAY, JULY 16

RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V IRELAND
SKY SPORTS, 8.05AM

RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
SKY SPORTS, 11.05AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 14
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 11AM

CAMOGIE
LIMERICK V WATERFORD
RTE2, 3.15PM

RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V WALES
SKY SPORTS, 4.05PM

SUNDAY, JULY 17

ATHLETICS
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
BBC1, 1.50PM

HURLING
LIMERICK V KILKENNY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

GOLF
THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8AM

DARTS
WORLD MATCHPLAY
SKY SPORTS, 1PM

CRICKET
ODI: ENGLAND V INDIA
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

