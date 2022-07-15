Search

15 Jul 2022

This weekends local GAA Fixtures as split leagues recommence

Paul Martin Clan Na Gael

Paul Martin, Clan Na Gael, gets the better of a St Joseph's player during a recent Div 2 game in Clan Na Gael Park. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

15 Jul 2022 3:00 PM

Saturday 16th July 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

St Patrick’s GFC vs Geraldines                                                                                                                                          St Fechins GAA vs Sean O’Mahonys
Cooley Kickhams vs Dreadnots
Naomh Mairtin vs Ardee St Mary’s
Newtown Blues vs Mattock Rangers
St Mochtas vs St Brides

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 

O’Connells GFC vs Naomh Fionnbarra (Throw in 6PM)
O`Raghallaighs vs Hunterstown Rovers
St Kevins vs Dundalk Gaels
Dundalk Young Irelands vs Roche Emmets
St Josephs vs Clan na nGael
Kilkerley Emmets vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A 
Naomh Malachi vs Glyde Rangers
Glen Emmets vs Lann Léire C.P.G.

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B 
Sean McDermotts vs Annaghminnon Rovers
St Nicholas GFC vs Cuchulainn Gaels
Dowdallshill vs John Mitchels
Wolfe Tones vs Stabannon Parnells

Local News

