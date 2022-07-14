Search

14 Jul 2022

Ardee Golf Notes : Joe Gibbons comes out on top in competitive strokeplay event

Ardee Golf Club looking for Assistant Green Keeper to join team

Ardee Golf Club

Reporter:

Flaherty Patrick

14 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Saturday 9th July, Semi-open 18 Hole Fourball Stableford sponsored by Sports Surgery Clinic

1st           Gary Downes & Michael Johnston            48 pts (ob6)

2nd          Michael Rooney & Oliver Cudden             48 pts

3rd           Patrick Clarke (St) & Sean McGrane        46 pts (ob9)

Sunday 10th July, 18 Hole Stroke Mick Coulter Memorial sponsored by Family & Friends

1st           Joe Gibbons           43 pts

2nd          Stephen Cotter       40 pts

3rd           David Keane          39 pts

Gross       Mark Justice           33 pts

LADIES

Wednesday 6th July, 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Kaizen Recruitment

Cat 1 1st   Joanne McShane    36 pts

Cat 1 2nd  Mary Reilly            35 pts

Cat 2 1st   Eileen Penrose       39 pts

Cat 2 2nd  Helen Reilly           36 pts                   

Cat 3 1st   Rose Clarke           37 pts

Cat 3 2nd  Rita Duff               36  pts

9 Hole Competition

1st           Angela McCabe

2nd          Alice Hennessy

