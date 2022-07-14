Ardee Golf Notes : Joe Gibbons comes out on top in competitive strokeplay event

Ardee Golf Club
Saturday 9th July, Semi-open 18 Hole Fourball Stableford sponsored by Sports Surgery Clinic
1st Gary Downes & Michael Johnston 48 pts (ob6)
2nd Michael Rooney & Oliver Cudden 48 pts
3rd Patrick Clarke (St) & Sean McGrane 46 pts (ob9)
Sunday 10th July, 18 Hole Stroke Mick Coulter Memorial sponsored by Family & Friends
1st Joe Gibbons 43 pts
2nd Stephen Cotter 40 pts
3rd David Keane 39 pts
Gross Mark Justice 33 pts
LADIES
Wednesday 6th July, 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Kaizen Recruitment
Cat 1 1st Joanne McShane 36 pts
Cat 1 2nd Mary Reilly 35 pts
Cat 2 1st Eileen Penrose 39 pts
Cat 2 2nd Helen Reilly 36 pts
Cat 3 1st Rose Clarke 37 pts
Cat 3 2nd Rita Duff 36 pts
9 Hole Competition
1st Angela McCabe
2nd Alice Hennessy
