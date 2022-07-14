The latest fixtures and results from the Dundalk Schoolboys League
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE RESULTS
U17 Shield: Termonfeckin Celtic 4 Square Utd 1, Bellurgan Utd 1 Rock Celtic 1 (Bellurgan win on penalties)
U17 League Cup: Glenmuir Utd 2 Shamrocks 2 (Shamrocks win on penalties)
U17 Barry Griffin Jr Cup: Square Utd 1 Carrick Rovers 6, Glenmuir Utd 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 0
U16 Shield: Woodview Celtic 2 Termonfeckin Celtic 0, Dromin juveniles 5 Bellurgan Utd 4, Quay Celtic 4 Rockville 2
U16 Plate: St Dominic's 3 Ardee Utd 2
U16 League Cup Semi-Final: Rock Celtic 4 Glenmuir Utd 2
U16 League Cup: Shamrocks 3 Ardee Celtic 1
U15 Shield Semi-Final: Woodview Celtic 3 Bay Utd 2
U15 Shield: Rockville 1 Glenmuir Utd 2
U15 League Cup Semi-Final: Rock Celtic 0 Bellurgan Utd 5
U14 Shield Semi-Final: Quay Celtic 6 Quay Olympic 3, Glenmuir Utd 6 Muirhevnamor 0
U14 Shield: Glenmuir Utd 3 Woodview Celtic 1
U14 Plate Semi-Final: Rockville 1 Bellurgan Utd 8
U14 Plate: Woodview Celtic 3 Bellurgan Celtic 0
U14 League Cup Semi-Final: Shamrocks 5 Rock Celtic 1
U13 Shield Semi-final: Ardee Celtic 6 Quay Olympic 1, Glenmuir Utd 0 Walshestown 7
U13 Shield: Bay Celtic 0 Glenmuir Utd 2, Muirhevnamor 0 Walshestown 3, Dromin Juveniles 0 Ardee Celtic 6
U13 Plate Semi-Final: Rockville 0 St Dominic's 4
U13 Plate: Bay Celtic 2 Muirhevnamor 0
U13 League Cup Semi-Final: Quay Celtic 2 Rock Celtic 1, Shamrocks 1 Redeemer Celtic 0
U12 Shield Semi-Final: Bay Utd 1 Quay Celtic 3
U12 Shield: Quay Olympic 4 Bellurgan Athletic 1, Woodview Celtic White 0 Bay Utd 3, Quay Celtic 2 Woodview Celtic Blue 1
U12 Plate: Bellurgan Athletic 2 Glenmuir Celtic 2 (Bellurgan win on penalties), Blayney Academy White 4 Dromin White 1, Ardee Rovers 4 Muirhevnamor 0
U12 League Cup Semi-Final: Redeemer Celtic 0 Woodview Celtic 1, Rock Celtic 3 Bellurgan Utd 2
DUNDALK CREDIT UNION SCHOOLBOYS LEAGUE FIXTURES
Thursday July 14
U12 Plate Semi-final: Bellurgan Athletic v Rockville, Flynn Park 7.15PM; Blayney Academy White v Ardee Rovers Beach Hill 7.15PM
U12 Shield Semi-Final: Quay Olympic v Shamrocks Utd, Clancy Park 7.15PM
U14 Plate Semi-Final: Dromin Juveniles v Woodview Celtic, Dromin 7.15PM
Saturday July 16
U9 Tigers: Bay Celtic v St Dominic's, Rock Road 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v Bellurgan Bandits, Army Pitch 11.00AM
U9 Panthers: Rock Celtic Stripes v Woodview Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor Blue v Bay Utd, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Ardee Celtic v Bellurgan Blades, Town Parks 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM
U9 Lions: Quay Celtic v Redeemer Celtic, Army Pitch 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor White v Dromin Juveniles, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Bay Athletic v Bellurgan Cubs, Rock Road 11.00AM
U11 Seals: Walshestown v Woodview Celtic, Walshestown 9.45AM; Rock Celtic Red v Bellurgan Blades, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic Red, Clancy Park 9.45AM
U11 Otters: Quay Olympic v Shamrocks, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Glenmuir Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Glenmuir Park 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Blue v Rock Celtic White, Town Parks 9.45AM
U11 Dolphins: Rock Celtic Stripes v Bellurgan Cubs, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Dromin Juveniles, Friary Field 9.45AM; Redeemer Celtic v Shamrocks, Gorman Park 9.45AM
U13 Cup: Quay Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Redeemer Celtic v Quay Olympic, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Rockville v Walshestown, Sandy Lane 12.30PM; Dromin Juveniles v Glenmuir Utd, Dromin 11.00AM; St Dominic's v Rock Celtic, Friary Field 11.00AM; Bay Celtic v Shamrocks, Rock Road 11.00AM
Sunday July 17
U8 Terriers: Rock Celtic White v Ardee Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Muirhevnamor Blue v Woodview Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Redeemer Utd v Bellurgan Bandits, Gorman Park 11.00AM
U8 Spaniels: Shamrocks v Bellurgan Blades, Fatima 11.00AM; Rock Celtic Red v Quay Celtic, Sandy Lane 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Redeemer Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM
U8 Setters: Glenmuir Utd v Muirhevnamor White, Glenmuir Park 11.00AM; Quay Olympic v St Dominic's, Army Pitch 11.00AM
U10 Hawks: Shamrocks v Glenmuir Utd, Fatima 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bandits v Bellurgan Blades, Flynn Park 9.45AM; Quay Celtic v Rock Celtic Red, Clancy Park 9.45AM
U10 Falcons: Quay Athletic v Dromin Juveniles, Clancy Park 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Shamrocks Utd, Rock Road 9.45AM; Rock Celtic White v Glenmuir Celtic, Sandy Lane 9.45AM; Muirhevnamor v Ardee Celtic Blue, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM
U10 Eagles: Muirhevnamor Celtic v Rock Celtic Stripes, Muirhevnamor AWP 9.45AM; Ardee Celtic Red v Redeemer Celtic, Town Parks 9.45AM; Blayney Academy v Bellurgan Cubs, Beach Hill 9.45AM; Bellurgan Bears v Quay Olympic, Flynn Park 11.00AM
U12 Cup: Bellurgan Athletic v Rockville, Flynn Park 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Glenmuir Utd, Clancy Park 12.30PM; Blayney Academy White v Rock Celtic, Beach Hill 11.00AM; Shamrocks Celtic v Ardee Celtic, Fatima 11.00AM; Bay Utd v Quay Celtic, Rock Road 11.00AM; Ardee Utd v Dromin Utd Blue, Town Parks 11.00AM; Woodview Celtic Blue v Woodview Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 11.00AM; Redeemer Celtic v Walshestown, Gorman Park 11.00AM; Dromin White v Shamrocks Utd, Dromin 9.45AM; Bay Celtic v Muirhevnamor, Rock Road 12.30PM; Woodview Celtic White v Bellurgan Celtic, Muirhevnamor AWP 12.30PM
U14 Cup: Bellurgan Utd v Rockville, Flynn Park 2.15PM; Ardee Celtic v Glenmuir Utd, Town Parks 12.30PM; Quay Olympic v Ardee Utd, Clancy Park 2.15PM; Woodview Celtic v Bellurgan Celtic, DKIT 11.00AM; Dromin Juveniles v Rock Celtic, Dromin 11.00AM; Shamrocks v Quay Celtic Fatima 12.30PM
U16 Shield Semi-Final: Ardee Celtic/Redeemer Celtic v Quay Celtic, Venue and Time TBC
U16 Plate: Ardee Celtic/Redeemer Celtic vs Rockville, Venue and TBC
Wednesday July 20
U16 Plate Semi-Final: Termonfeckin Celtic/Bellurgan Utd v Ardee Celtic/Redeemer Celtic/Rockville, Venue TBC 7.15PM
