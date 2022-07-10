Search

10 Jul 2022

Inaugural Boyne Valley Film Festival announced

Reporter:

Jason Newman

10 Jul 2022 5:00 PM

Set against the beautiful backdrop of the Boyne Valley, Droichead Arts Centre and film maker Frank W. Kelly are delighted to announce the inaugural Boyne Valley International Film Festival.

Curated by acclaimed filmmaker and Boyne Valley native Frank W. Kelly and Collette Farrell, Droichead Arts Centre Director, this two day event will feature the best short films from around the country, and the world, with a special focus on films made in the region.

The Festival will also shine a light on the work of talented writer, director and producer Roisin Kearney, screening a selection of her shorts: Run, No Dogs, The Family Way, We Have Each Other and Paddy.

The history and natural beauty of the Boyne Valley lend themselves perfectly to the medium of film.

With this in mind, the Festival will screen a selection of shorts made in the region by filmmakers including Darren Thornton, JJ Harrington, Martin O’Donoghue, Colm Sexton and Joe Rooney, Leah Rossiter, and Bill Murphy and Frank W. Kelly, and will also screen films by young emerging film makers.

Other Irish film talent showcased at the Festival will include Kelly Campbell, Mark O’Halloran, Rioghnach Ní Ghrioghair, Naomi Sheridan, Myles O’Reilly, Caroline Grace Cassidy, Tristan Heanue, Niall McKay, Nessa Rafter, Imogen Murphy & Kate Gilmore, as well as a selection of international shorts, a workshop on how to make a short film, Q&A’s with film makers, and a panel discussion on the importance of inclusion in filmmaking, hosted by LMFM’s Sinead Brassil.

The festival are also inviting film makers to pitch a short film idea by email, no longer than 2 pages, by the 5 August.

Three film makers will be shortlisted, awarded a small bursary of €500, and invited to pitch to a panel during the festival.

One lucky film maker will be chosen, and further awarded a bursary of €2,500 to write the script, plus a studio space for 6 months in Droichead Arts Centre, Barlow House.

Speaking about the Festival, curator Frank W. Kelly said:

“Combining filmmaker Q&A’s, panel discussions, and workshops, we will also highlight the work of an up and coming filmmaker in our Filmmaker in Focus. We want to create an environment for filmmakers and audiences to connect, and celebrate film in the inaugural year in the historical medieval town of Drogheda.”

Droichead Director, Collette Farrell added:

“We are delighted to finally launch BVIFF, this has been in the planning for a while, but was interrupted due to Covid. We have such a range of film talent in this region, combined with the heritage and history and we can’t wait to showcase it all during the Festival.”


 

