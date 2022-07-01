Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, JULY 1
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 11AM
GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE2, 1PM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 1
EUROSPORT 1, TG4, 2.30PM
DARTS
WORLD SENIOR MATCHPLAY
BT SPORT1, 7PM
GOLF
JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 6PM
SATURDAY, JULY 2
RUGBY
NEW ZEALAND V IRELAND
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 8.05AM
RUGBY
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
SKY SPORTS, 10.55AM
GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, 1.10PM
HURLING
CLARE V KILKENNY
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
SOUTH AFRICA V WALES
SKY SPORTS, 4.05PM
SUNDAY, JULY 3
TENNIS
WIMBLEDON 2022
BBC, 11AM
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 3
EUROSPORT, TG4, 2.50PM
HURLING
LIMERICK V GALWAY
RTE2, 3.30PM
HURLING
MHC: TIPPERARY V OFFALY
TG4, 1.30PM
GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, 1.10PM
