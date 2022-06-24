The latest round of GAA fixtures as the action in the local leagues heats up

An action shot from a clash between Cooley and the Geraldines earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Friday 24th June 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Geraldines vs Ardee St. Mary’s (8PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Naomh Fionnbarra vs Kilkerley Emmets (8PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Cuchulainn Gaels vs Annaghminnon Rovers (8:15PM)
Saturday 25th June 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Naomh Mairtin vs St Mochtas
Mattock Rangers vs St Brides
St Fechins vs Dreadnots
Cooley Kickhams vs St Patrick’s
St. Kevins vs Clan na nGael
O`Raghallaighs vs St Josephs
Oilibhéar Pluincéad vs Roche Emmets
Dundalk Gaels vs Young Irelands
O’Connells vs Hunterstown Rovers GFC
Glyde Rangers vs Glen Emmets
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
John Mitchels vs Sean McDermotts
Stabannon Parnells vs Dowdallshill
St Nicholas vs Wolfe Tones
(All Above fixtures in Div 1-3B 7:30PM Throw ins)
Stabannon's Bobby Butterly grabbed a goal in their comfortable win over Cuchulainn Gaels. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
An action shot from a clash between Cooley and the Geraldines earlier this year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
