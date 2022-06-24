Division 3A Roundup: Glen Emmets one more win away from promotion

GLEN EMMETS 3-14 NAOMH MALACHI 0-3

Glen Emmets’ pursuit of promotion is showing no sign of relenting after they brushed aside the challenge of Naomh Malachi at Cusack Park on Saturday evening.

The win leaves the Tullyallen men just one win away from guaranteeing their return to the Division 2 ranks.

The Emmets were hot favourites to pick up another win and that victory was never in doubt from the early stages as Ronan Grufferty and Keelan O’Neill had the ball in the net in the opening minutes.

The hosts also had five points on the board before the break as the Mals failed to get off the mark.

Padraig Moley finally got the visitors’ first score of the game after the restart but the Tullyallen side cruised home with James Butler adding the third goal.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Tom Grimes, Sam Kenny, Conor Stafford, Cathal Maguire, Danny Grimes, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Sean Byrne, Cian Talbot (0-1); Ronan Grufferty (1-2), James Butler (1-4), Rhys Fordham (0-1); Alex Carolan (0-2), Damien Grimes (0-1), Keelan O’Neill (1-3). Subs: Evan English, Eoghan Maguire, James Byrne, Luke McCarthy, Lewis Fordham.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Conall Stafford, Conor Begley, Donal Mulholland; Aaron Gogarty, Ronan McElroy, Brendan McShane; Padraig Moley (0-1), Pierce Caherty; Shane Rogers (0-1), Donal Begley, Michael McLoughlin; Colin Rooney (0-1), Jack Kirwan, Mark Meegan. Sub: Kevin McShane.

LANNLÉIRE 1-15 WESTERNS 0-4

Lannleire came good in the second half to see off the challenge of Westerns at Reaghstown on Saturday evening.

The victory keeps the Dunleer men second in the table and very much in contention for a play-off place.

The Westerns battled gamely in the first half and were still in the contest at the break as they restricted the visitors to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead at the short whistle.

However, Lannleire upped their game considerably in the second half and a goal from Kyle Van Rijhn was the spark they needed. Following that strike the outcome was never in doubt and the visitors completed victory with the help of scores from Ian Mulroy, Lawrence Jones and Jonny Jones.

LANN LÉIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Darragh Goodman; Kyle Van Rijhn (1-0), Jason Torris, Gary Monaghan (0-1); Pierce Hawkins (0-1), Briain McGuinness; Lorcan Callaghan, Alan Murphy (0-2) Peter Fortune; Killian Gregory (0-5), Bob Murphy, Niall Lennon (0-2). Subs: Ian Mulroy (0-2), Paul Doyle, Aaron McArdle, Lawrence Jones (0-1), Jonny Jones (0-1).

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Andy Murray, Brian Coyle, Liam Murray; Adam Duffy, John Murray, Roan Gallagher; Finn Duffy, Mick Martin; James Cahill, Terence Sweeny (0-1), Patrick Kerley (0-1); Sean McGuinness, Dylan Ogle, Ryan Duffy (0-1).

GLYDE RANGERS 1-15 NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-8



With two massive games left, Glyde Rangers kept pace with those at the top of Division 3A with an eye-catching 10 point win over Na Piarsaigh on the Rock Road.

The hosts shot into an early four point lead thanks to Robbie O’Hanlon but Alan Kirk’s strike settled his side down to make it 1-5 to 0-6 at the turn and with that the Tallanstown men never looked back.

With Damien McCrink in great form in the Naps goal the margin could have been more in the second half. Tadhg Kellett notched a brace from half back along with Rangers substitute Killian Scott.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Padraig Kearney, Conor McCullough, Peter Duffy; Fiachra Sheridan, Conor Sheridan, Tadgh Kellett (0-2); Dion Conlon, Niall Sharkey; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk (1-3), Aaron Devlin; Brian Duffy, Trevor O’Brien (0-5), Ciarain Sheridan. SUBS: Killian Scott (0-2), Gerard Farrell, Cein Sheridan, Alan Brennan, Dylan Kearney.

NA PIARSAIGH: Damien McCrink; Fionn Tipping, Shane Roddy, Joe Woods; Stephen McGuinness, James Mahony, Robert Murphy; Michael Woods,Cormac McCartney; Sean Geeney, Mark Larkin (0-3), Tommy Muckian (0-1); David Boyle (0-2), Robbie O'Hanlon (0-2), Tiernan Nash. SUBS: Gerard Rice, Aidan Marks, Daniel Kerr.