Search

24 Jun 2022

Division 3A Roundup: Glen Emmets one more win away from promotion

AUDIO | Glen Emmets Man of the Match James Butler

Glen Emmets' James Butler grabbed 1-4 in their comprehensive victory over Naomh Malachi

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

24 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

GLEN EMMETS 3-14 NAOMH MALACHI 0-3

Glen Emmets’ pursuit of promotion is showing no sign of relenting after they brushed aside the challenge of Naomh Malachi at Cusack Park on Saturday evening.

The win leaves the Tullyallen men just one win away from guaranteeing their return to the Division 2 ranks.

The Emmets were hot favourites to pick up another win and that victory was never in doubt from the early stages as Ronan Grufferty and Keelan O’Neill had the ball in the net in the opening minutes.

The hosts also had five points on the board before the break as the Mals failed to get off the mark.

Padraig Moley finally got the visitors’ first score of the game after the restart but the Tullyallen side cruised home with James Butler adding the third goal.

GLEN EMMETS: Andrew Mooney; Tom Grimes, Sam Kenny, Conor Stafford, Cathal Maguire, Danny Grimes, Alex Blakeman-Fowler; Sean Byrne, Cian Talbot (0-1); Ronan Grufferty (1-2), James Butler (1-4), Rhys Fordham (0-1); Alex Carolan (0-2), Damien Grimes (0-1), Keelan O’Neill (1-3). Subs: Evan English, Eoghan Maguire, James Byrne, Luke McCarthy, Lewis Fordham.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Conall Stafford, Conor Begley, Donal Mulholland; Aaron Gogarty, Ronan McElroy, Brendan McShane; Padraig Moley (0-1), Pierce Caherty; Shane Rogers (0-1), Donal Begley, Michael McLoughlin; Colin Rooney (0-1), Jack Kirwan, Mark Meegan. Sub: Kevin McShane.

Dundalk FC manager Stephen O’Donnell pours cold water on league ambitions

LANNLÉIRE 1-15 WESTERNS 0-4

Lannleire came good in the second half to see off the challenge of Westerns at Reaghstown on Saturday evening.

The victory keeps the Dunleer men second in the table and very much in contention for a play-off place.

The Westerns battled gamely in the first half and were still in the contest at the break as they restricted the visitors to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead at the short whistle.

However, Lannleire upped their game considerably in the second half and a goal from Kyle Van Rijhn was the spark they needed. Following that strike the outcome was never in doubt and the visitors completed victory with the help of scores from Ian Mulroy, Lawrence Jones and Jonny Jones.

LANN LÉIRE: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Paul McGeough, Darragh Goodman; Kyle Van Rijhn (1-0), Jason Torris, Gary Monaghan (0-1); Pierce Hawkins (0-1), Briain McGuinness; Lorcan Callaghan, Alan Murphy (0-2) Peter Fortune; Killian Gregory (0-5), Bob Murphy, Niall Lennon (0-2). Subs: Ian Mulroy (0-2), Paul Doyle, Aaron McArdle, Lawrence Jones (0-1), Jonny Jones (0-1).

WESTERNS: Dermot McArdle; Andy Murray, Brian Coyle, Liam Murray; Adam Duffy, John Murray, Roan Gallagher; Finn Duffy, Mick Martin; James Cahill, Terence Sweeny (0-1), Patrick Kerley (0-1); Sean McGuinness, Dylan Ogle, Ryan Duffy (0-1).

Division Two Roundup: Dundalk Gaels showcase defensive chops to stay at the top

GLYDE RANGERS 1-15 NA PIARSAIGH BLACKROCK 0-8

With two massive games left, Glyde Rangers kept pace with those at the top of Division 3A with an eye-catching 10 point win over Na Piarsaigh on the Rock Road.

The hosts shot into an early four point lead thanks to Robbie O’Hanlon but Alan Kirk’s strike settled his side down to make it 1-5 to 0-6 at the turn and with that the Tallanstown men never looked back.

With Damien McCrink in great form in the Naps goal the margin could have been more in the second half. Tadhg Kellett notched a brace from half back along with Rangers substitute Killian Scott.

GLYDE RANGERS: David Brennan; Padraig Kearney, Conor McCullough, Peter Duffy; Fiachra Sheridan, Conor Sheridan, Tadgh Kellett (0-2); Dion Conlon, Niall Sharkey; Barry Brennan, Alan Kirk (1-3), Aaron Devlin; Brian Duffy, Trevor O’Brien (0-5), Ciarain Sheridan. SUBS: Killian Scott (0-2), Gerard Farrell, Cein Sheridan, Alan Brennan, Dylan Kearney.

NA PIARSAIGH: Damien McCrink; Fionn Tipping, Shane Roddy, Joe Woods; Stephen McGuinness, James Mahony, Robert Murphy; Michael Woods,Cormac McCartney; Sean Geeney, Mark Larkin (0-3), Tommy Muckian (0-1); David Boyle (0-2), Robbie O'Hanlon (0-2), Tiernan Nash. SUBS: Gerard Rice, Aidan Marks, Daniel Kerr.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media