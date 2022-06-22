Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

It will be a dull start to Wednesday, with a few patches of mist and drizzle, but it will brighten up as the day progresses with sunny spells breaking through.
Becoming mostly dry also, with just isolated showers during the afternoon and evening.
Feeling warm in the sunshine, with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees, in light westerly or variable winds.
Wednesday night will be calm and clear in most areas.
Cloud will increase from the west with some patchy light rain or drizzle possible towards morning.
Temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.
