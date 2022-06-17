Search

17 Jun 2022

Dundalk and District League Game of the week: Shamrocks win against St Dominics

Dundalk and District League Logo

Reporter:

reporter

17 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Fyffes Premier League                                                                                                                                                      St Dominics 2 Shamrock's F.C. 5

A very big crowd made their way to the Friary field for the clash of St Dominics and Shamrock's FC. And they were treated to one of the finest League games in recent years. The final scoreline does not reflect how close the game was in the last few minutes.

A Dean Brown penalty after six minutes gave Shamrock's the perfect start. It was nip and tuck until the 35th minute, a brilliant Anto Reilly header putting the Fatima side 2-0 ahead. Just before the break a fierce Dano Mulligan free kick sent the visitors in with a 3-0 lead.

Undeterred the Saints came out fighting in the second period and their constant pressure finally yielded a penalty in the 70th minute which former Dundalk player Darren Meena converted.

Five minutes later Gavin Gaffney, courtesy of a stunning header from a corner kick, left just a goal between the teams. The Saints went all out to level the scores and had stand-in keeper Conor Mackin to thank, due to three exceptional saves that kept the game alive.

As the 90th minute approached, Shamrock's Steven Fisher nipped in to bundle the ball over the line to kill the Saints revival. In added time Stephen Grimes completed the scoring in a wonderful entertaining match. A great advert for Junior football in the Dundalk and District League.

Cuchulainn Archers find great success both at home and abroad

This weekends Local GAA action as fights for promotion and relegation intensify

Top Scorers

Scott Hearty Quay Celtic 10 goals
Dean Brown Shamrock's 6 goals
Sean Bailey Rampart     6 goals
Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 5 goals
James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals
Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals
Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 5 goals
Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 5 goals
Ryan Marron Carrick Rovers 4 goals
David Ward Shamrock's 4 goals
Cillian Gartland Carrick Rovers 4 goals
Martin Rooney Faughart Rovers 4 goals


Hat trick Heros

Scott Hearty Quay Celtic
Sean Bailey Rampart 
Thomas Daly Quay Celtic
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir
Ryan Marron  Carrick

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media