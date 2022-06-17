Dundalk and District League Game of the week: Shamrocks win against St Dominics

Fyffes Premier League St Dominics 2 Shamrock's F.C. 5
A very big crowd made their way to the Friary field for the clash of St Dominics and Shamrock's FC. And they were treated to one of the finest League games in recent years. The final scoreline does not reflect how close the game was in the last few minutes.
A Dean Brown penalty after six minutes gave Shamrock's the perfect start. It was nip and tuck until the 35th minute, a brilliant Anto Reilly header putting the Fatima side 2-0 ahead. Just before the break a fierce Dano Mulligan free kick sent the visitors in with a 3-0 lead.
Undeterred the Saints came out fighting in the second period and their constant pressure finally yielded a penalty in the 70th minute which former Dundalk player Darren Meena converted.
Five minutes later Gavin Gaffney, courtesy of a stunning header from a corner kick, left just a goal between the teams. The Saints went all out to level the scores and had stand-in keeper Conor Mackin to thank, due to three exceptional saves that kept the game alive.
As the 90th minute approached, Shamrock's Steven Fisher nipped in to bundle the ball over the line to kill the Saints revival. In added time Stephen Grimes completed the scoring in a wonderful entertaining match. A great advert for Junior football in the Dundalk and District League.
Top Scorers
Scott Hearty Quay Celtic 10 goals
Dean Brown Shamrock's 6 goals
Sean Bailey Rampart 6 goals
Rory Kirke Rock Celtic 5 goals
James O'Conor Shamrock's 5 goals
Even Durnin Rock Celtic 5 goals
Gavin Gaffney St.Dominics 5 goals
Joe Dunne Quay Celtic 5 goals
Ryan Marron Carrick Rovers 4 goals
David Ward Shamrock's 4 goals
Cillian Gartland Carrick Rovers 4 goals
Martin Rooney Faughart Rovers 4 goals
Hat trick Heros
Scott Hearty Quay Celtic
Sean Bailey Rampart
Thomas Daly Quay Celtic
Tomiwa Osho Glenmuir
Ryan Marron Carrick
