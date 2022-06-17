This weekends Local GAA action as fights for promotion and relegation intensify

Cathal Grogan on the attack for St Pats. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Friday 17th June 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Roche Emmets vs Dundalk Gaels (7:30PM)
Saturday 18th June 2022
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
St Patrick’s vs Geraldines
Dreadnots vs Cooley Kickhams
St Brides vs St Fechins
Sean O’Mahonys vs Ardee St Mary’s
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
O’Connells vs Naomh Fionnbarra (6:15PM)
Dundalk Young Irelands vs St Kevins
St Josephs vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad
Kilkerley Emmets vs O`Raghallaighs
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Glen Emmets vs Naomh Malachi
Westerns vs Lann Léire
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B
Dowdallshill vs Wolfe Tones Football
Stabannon Parnells vs Cuchulainn Gaels
Annaghminnon vs John Mitchels
Sean McDermotts vs St Nicholas
(All fixtures on Saturday in Div 1-3A are 7:30 PM Throw ins unless stated otherwise)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1
Newtown Blues vs Naomh Mairtin (2:30PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2
Hunterstown Rovers vs Clan na nGael (5PM)
HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A
Na Piarsaigh vs Glyde Rangers (1PM)
