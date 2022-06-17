Search

17 Jun 2022

This weekends Local GAA action as fights for promotion and relegation intensify

Cathal Grogan, St Pats, vs Cathal McNamara, St Brides Div 1 League

Cathal Grogan on the attack for St Pats. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty

17 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Friday 17th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 

Roche Emmets vs Dundalk Gaels (7:30PM)

Saturday 18th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

St Patrick’s vs Geraldines

Dreadnots vs Cooley Kickhams

St Brides vs St Fechins
 
Sean O’Mahonys vs Ardee St Mary’s

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 

O’Connells vs Naomh Fionnbarra (6:15PM)

Dundalk Young Irelands vs St Kevins

St Josephs vs Oilibhéar Pluincéad

Kilkerley Emmets vs O`Raghallaighs

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A 

Glen Emmets vs Naomh Malachi

Westerns vs Lann Léire

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3B

Dowdallshill vs Wolfe Tones Football

Stabannon Parnells vs Cuchulainn Gaels
 
Annaghminnon vs John Mitchels

Sean McDermotts vs St Nicholas

(All fixtures on Saturday in Div 1-3A are 7:30 PM Throw ins unless stated otherwise)

Sunday 19th June 2022

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 1 

Newtown Blues vs Naomh Mairtin (2:30PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 2 

Hunterstown Rovers vs Clan na nGael (5PM)

HOLLYWOOD DEVELOPMENTS Division 3A 

Na Piarsaigh vs Glyde Rangers (1PM)

