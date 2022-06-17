Dundalk Institute's Department of Hospitality studies wins award

DkIT’s Department of Hospitality Studies has been awarded the Disciplinary Excellence in Learning, Teaching and Assessment (DELTA) Award.

This prestigious national award, co-ordinated through the National Forum, is granted to discipline groups who demonstrate a record of excellence in teaching and learning enhancement and who commit to an ongoing, clearly articulated, shared process of sustained achievements and continued enhancement in teaching and learning.

Applications were considered by an international review panel of experts and a student representative.

The review panel remarked on the discipline teams’ collaborative and practical solutions to address challenges, highlighting their outstanding impact on teaching and learning in higher education.

Teams were commended for their vision, innovation, and strong student-centred approaches demonstrating disciplinary excellence in learning, teaching and assessment.

Brianain Erraught, Head of the Department of Hospitality Studies at DkIT, said: “Hospitality has always been recognised for its excellence within DkIT and by our graduates.

“Now, we have the external validation that our lecturers are top class within the fields of Culinary Arts, Event Management, International Tourism and Hospitality Management.

“This is a great testament to their student-focused approach.

“It is wonderful to see that the work of the Department has achieved the recognition that it deserves”.

Dr Lynn Ramsey, Chair of the National Forum, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for discipline teams, who have been central to the response in their institutions.

“The DELTA award recognises the importance of discipline leadership and the partnered approach to teaching and learning.

“We celebrate the commitment and positive impact of these discipline teams in supporting student success, particularly during this time, working together to support each other and their students.

“Warmest congratulations from the National Forum to the latest awardees.”