Search

17 Jun 2022

Dundalk Institute's Department of Hospitality studies wins award

Dundalk Institute's Department of Hospitality studies wins award

Brianain Erraught, Head of the Department of Hospitality Studies with Hospitality Lecturer Maria Roddy-Freyne

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

17 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

DkIT’s Department of Hospitality Studies has been awarded the Disciplinary Excellence in Learning, Teaching and Assessment (DELTA) Award.

This prestigious national award, co-ordinated through the National Forum, is granted to discipline groups who demonstrate a record of excellence in teaching and learning enhancement and who commit to an ongoing, clearly articulated, shared process of sustained achievements and continued enhancement in teaching and learning.

Applications were considered by an international review panel of experts and a student representative.

Disruption to water supply expected until mid July in parts of Dundalk

Carlingford Lough Ferry summer jazz cruise schedule starts this weekend

Featuring The Unholy Gospel Band on Saturday June 18th

The review panel remarked on the discipline teams’ collaborative and practical solutions to address challenges, highlighting their outstanding impact on teaching and learning in higher education.

Teams were commended for their vision, innovation, and strong student-centred approaches demonstrating disciplinary excellence in learning, teaching and assessment.

Brianain Erraught, Head of the Department of Hospitality Studies at DkIT, said: “Hospitality has always been recognised for its excellence within DkIT and by our graduates.

“Now, we have the external validation that our lecturers are top class within the fields of Culinary Arts, Event Management, International Tourism and Hospitality Management.

“This is a great testament to their student-focused approach.

“It is wonderful to see that the work of the Department has achieved the recognition that it deserves”.

Dr Lynn Ramsey, Chair of the National Forum, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for discipline teams, who have been central to the response in their institutions.

“The DELTA award recognises the importance of discipline leadership and the partnered approach to teaching and learning.

“We celebrate the commitment and positive impact of these discipline teams in supporting student success, particularly during this time, working together to support each other and their students.

“Warmest congratulations from the National Forum to the latest awardees.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media