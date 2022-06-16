Search

16 Jun 2022

Carlingford Lough Ferry summer jazz cruise schedule starts this weekend

Featuring The Unholy Gospel Band on Saturday June 18th

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

16 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

Carlingford Lough Cruises, operated by the cross border ferry service Carlingford Lough Ferry, is kicking off it’s summer jazz cruise schedule this Saturday 18 June, with Northern Ireland’s distinguished jazz group The Unholy Gospel Band ready to set sail across the lough.

The two-hour cruise is set to showcase the beauty of the majestic lough, as guests relax to the sounds of smooth jazz and authentic American gospel.

The cruise will take guests along the Southern shoreline, past the medieval town of Carlingford with its picturesque marina and imposing King John’s Castle. On the Northern shoreline, enjoy panoramic views of Greencastle Royal Castle, and Rostrevor Bay, as the sun sets on the stunning Cooley Peninsula and Mourne Mountain region.

See here for more information on the Summer Jazz Cruise schedule.

The perfect evening for music fans, guests can also expect to hear the famous stories of the ‘Legends of the Lough,’ and maybe even spot  Finn, Carlingford Lough’s resident dolphin! Food and drink services will also available onboard.

Board the cruises at the terminals at either Greenore, Co. Louth or Greencastle, Co. Down, and begin your cruise along this panoramic Lough area. The cruise is suitable for all ages and its duration is around two hours.

Local News

