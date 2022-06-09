€100,000 in grants now available for non-profit organisations in Louth

Popular TV presenter Brian Dowling and husband, DWTS judge Arthur Gourounlian celebrated the launch of the 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, encouraging community leaders in Louth to apply for funding at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou.

Now in its twelfth year, the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is continuing to take steps to create a nation of change champions, with grants totalling €100,000 now available to charities, community groups and non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland, committed to helping young people take a more active role in the creation of sustainable communities.

Having grown up in a small village in Co. Kildare, Brian has seen first-hand the influence local community programmes can have on the future of young people, while husband and world-renowned choreographer Arthur had his own experience as a 12-year-old refugee, having escaped the war in his hometown of Armenia.

Commenting on the importance of this year’s Coca-Coca Thank You Fund, Brian said:

“As the eldest of seven, I’ve always felt a sense of responsibility for my sisters, and in more recent years for all our nieces and nephews.

“The grants made available through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund are safeguarding programmes like this one here in Drogheda, that are delivering education, encouraging diversity and inclusivity in all our communities and empowering young people to take a more active role in caring for the environment, so if you’re a community leader with an idea that needs funding to get it off the ground, I really would encourage you to apply.”

Agnese Filippi, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland went on to say;

“Life skills, good values and positive routines are passed down from generation to generation, but with so many young people isolated from their network in recent years, through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund we’re seeking to invest in youth orientated organisations across the island of Ireland that are supporting the next generation of change champions.

“It’s never been more important to empower our young people with the dispositions and skills they need to take a more active role in the creation of sustainable communities, so we’re delighted to be in a position to once again this year fund programmes and projects that are committed and aligned to this mission across the island of Ireland.

“Since 2011 we’ve donated over €1.2 million to 120 charities, community groups and non-profit organisations and with the help of our fantastic Coca-Cola Thank You Fund launch ambassadors Brian and Arthur and the continued support of our long-standing partners, Irish Youth Foundation and YouthAction Northern Ireland, we hope to inspire local leaders seeking funding to apply.”

Operated in partnership with YouthAction Northern Ireland and supporting partner Irish Youth Foundation (IYF), Lucy Masterson, Chief Executive of the Irish Youth Foundation closed by saying;

“As we look to the future, we also look to an entirely new tool kit of skills that our young people need in order to navigate it. With the increased demand on services, the innovative approach of local leaders at the heart of their communities is making vital support services more accessible, but also helping to breakdown those barriers of engagement that we’ve seen as a result of the pandemic.

“With a shared commitment to improving the future for young people, we’re delighted to once again be part of this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, and part of a solution that will see €100K in funding directly invested in the development of sustainable communities.”

Assessed under the categories of education and training, diversity and inclusion and those that take an innovative approach to caring for our environment, applications for funding can be submitted via www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou until midnight on Wednesday 20th July. Applicants are encouraged to visit the website to see full details of the conditions of entry.

Leaders of the shortlisted projects will once again be invited to attend a special skills and networking workshop empowering them with top tips on how to pitch their project and apply for funding, before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges in September.

Communities will also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite project from the shortlisted organisations as the ‘People’s Choice Award’ returns, with successful 2022 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund recipients to be announced in the autumn.