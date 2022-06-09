Search

09 Jun 2022

LMETB launch Skills to Advance initiative in north Louth

Jason Newman

09 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) in collaboration with the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) & the Northeast Regional Skills Forum launched their Skills to Advance initiative in north Louth. 

The Breakfast Briefing was held in the Four Seasons Hotel, Carlingford and was attended by many local business owners and managers. 

Speakers included Northeast Regional Skills Forum Manager, Ray Murphy and Skills To Advance Employment Engagement Officers, Linda Ennis and Ann Gallagher, who both spoke about the need for and importance of upskilling and boosting employee’s skills, which in turn boosts business. This was followed by some business networking. 

The Skills to Advance initiative is aimed at employed people and employers in Small and Medium Enterprises to assist with upskilling or reskilling of the workforce.

All courses are accredited at QQI Level 5 or 6 and are delivered to fit around business hours and work schedules and provided either in person, online or blended. 

The Skills to Advance Initiative offers up to 100% funding specifically for eligible employed persons on accredited training courses.

Our goal is to work closely with each industry sector, to determine your training needs and to offer you suitable training solutions which are relevant, impactful, drive productivity and increase business performance and competitiveness. No matter what sector your business identifies with, Skills to Advance can provide training courses to suit.  

“Our team have worked successfully with many business owners in a variety of sectors such as hospitality, retail, hair & beauty, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and childcare to name but a few. Employers are seeing great benefits in their business with increased productivity, staff motivation and staff engagement,” said Linda Ennis, Employer Engagement Office Skills to Advance.

