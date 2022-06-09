Search

09 Jun 2022

Cllr Reilly seeks to make Dungooley Crossroads in north Louth four way stop

Dundalk Municipal District June meeting

Cllr Reilly seeks to make Dungooley Crossroads in north Louth four way stop

Cllr John Reilly at Dungooley Crossroads

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

09 Jun 2022 1:30 PM

Cllr John Reilly tabled a motion at the Dundalk Municipal District June meeting, calling on Louth County Council to make the Dungooley Crossroads at Dungooley in north Louth, a four way stop in the interest of road safety.

Cllr Reilly expressed his concerns at the meeting in relation to a recent car accident at the junction which saw emergency services from both sides of the border being dispatched to deal with it. He told the meeting that for a rural location, it has high volumes of traffic going through the junction en route to the M1 motorway from the north of Ireland, and the village of Forkhill with traffic heading onto the Armagh road.

The response provided to Cllr Reilly from Catherine Duff, Director of Services, Operations, was that Louth County Council "would not recommend implementing a four way stop at the junction". She stated that "four way stop arrangements are rare in Ireland and there is no national standard/guidance in relation to them. Recorded accident statistics for this junction show five minor injury and two material damage accidents for this junction over the 15 year period 2002-2017."

Ms Duff went on to say that "there is advance warning signage and stop signage in place as appropriate on the L3113 at Dungooley Cross and we can arrange for existing line markings to be refreshed if necessary. We have also added the L3113/L7105 to the queue for placement of traffic counter so that we can collect traffic volume and speed data in order to obtain a fuller picture of the traffic using these roads." She added that they have recommended that the location be referred to the local authority's Road Safety Officer, Adrian O'Sullivan to raise with An Garda Síochána, whose opinion and information would help make the best informed decision.

Cllr Reilly told the meeting that he has communicated with the Garda station in Hackballscross, who he says agree about changing the junction in the long-term interest of safety. He added that he lives 600 metres from Marmion's Cross which is now a four way stop,  which he says leaves the junction considerably safer. His comment was supported by Cllr Conor Keelan at the meeting, who said that the four way stop at Marmion's Cross "works well."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media