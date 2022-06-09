Meath golfer narrowly pips Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty to East of Ireland title

Meath's Alex Maguire has been crowned East of Ireland Champion as he blitzed through the field with rounds of 65 and 68 on the final day to narrowly see off the challenge of Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty.



The Laytwon & Bettystown golfer eagled his final hole to set the clubhouse lead on 8-under par but two strong players in Rafferty and Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) were just one stroke behind with birdie opportunities in their favour.



While Rafferty posted a final round 69 to finish on 6-under, a wayward drive from McDonnell on 18 when he needed a birdie to force a play-off meant the win was confirmed for Maguire.

“That waiting around was not very fun" the winner exclaimed. "I wish it was decided about an hour ago so I didn’t have to wait around so I am delighted.

"Out of all of them to win at home, this one is the one I wanted to win. This is the main one because I only live across the road about ten minutes away so it’s close to home so I am delighted.

Rafferty and McDonnell tied for 2nd on 6-under while Richard Knightly (Royal Dublin), Robert Brazil (Naas) and Luke O’Neill (Connemara) finished a further 2-shots back.

Final Leaderboard

(Louth Players in Bold)



-8 A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown GC), 75, 72, 65, 68

-6 J Mc Donnell (Forrest Little Golf Club), 74, 68, 71, 69; C Rafferty (Dundalk Golf Club), 70, 73, 70, 69

-4 R Knightly (Royal Dublin Golf Club), 75, 70, 68, 71; L O'Neill (Connemara Golf Club), 72, 73, 71, 68; R Brazill (Naas Golf Club), 71, 73, 65, 75; A Hill (Roscommon Golf Club), 71, 69, 71, 73; D Hogg (Belvoir Park Golf Club), 69, 74, 73, 68

-2 J Madden (Royal Portrush Golf Club), 67, 72, 71, 76

-1 R Griffin (Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC), 72, 75, 70, 70

PAR R Latimer (Clandeboye Golf Club), 75, 71, 73, 69; G Dunne (Co. Louth Golf Club), 73, 76, 69, 70; C Hickey (Dooks Golf Club), 72, 71, 77, 68; J Hearn (Tramore Golf Club), 71, 76, 69, 72

+1 J Whelan (Grange Golf Club), 72, 76, 68, 73; M Kennedy (Royal Dublin Golf Club), 72, 73, 72, 72; J Hood (Galgorm Castle Golf Club), 71, 76, 70, 72

+2 R Cannon (Balbriggan Golf Club), 78, 72, 69, 71; E Murphy (Dundalk Golf Club), 77, 72, 69, 72; J Hewitt (Tandragee Golf Club), 76, 71, 70, 73; S O'Connell (Athenry Golf Club), 70, 74, 73, 73

+4 R Williamson (Holywood Golf Club), 77, 73, 69, 72; A Mulholland (Castlerock Golf Club), 75, 75, 70, 71; B Ronan (Co. Louth Golf Club), 75, 70, 73, 73; G Lenehan (Portmarnock Golf Club), 74, 74, 71, 72; S Jones (Belvoir Park Golf Club), 74, 71, 76, 70; J Fox (Portmarnock Golf Club), 73, 69, 74, 75

+5 M McKinstry (Cairndhu Golf Club), 74, 75, 72, 71; S Hedger (West Kilbride Golf Club), 70, 67, 81, 74

+6 K Murphy (Arklow Golf Club), 75, 72, 73, 73; M Deasy (Douglas Golf Club), 75, 71, 76, 71

+7 R Hynes (Royal Dublin Golf Club), 77, 73, 70, 74; E Farrell (Ardee Golf Club), 72, 74, 77, 71

+8 C Harkin (Letterkenny Golf Club), 75, 71, 77, 72; S Walker (Roscommon Golf Club), 74, 74, 73, 74; S Ward (Belvoir Park Golf Club), 74, 72, 77, 72; J Doherty (Carton House Golf Club), 73, 71, 74, 77

+9 P Buckley (Cork Golf Club), 76, 74, 73, 73

+10 G Collins (Rosslare Golf Club), 71, 76, 72, 78

+11 A Dooley (Carton House Golf Club), 77, 73, 76, 73; G Tiernan (Co. Louth Golf Club), 75, 72, 79, 73

+12 A Smith (Mullingar Golf Club), 71, 77, 75, 77

+13 M Shiel (Galway Bay Golf Club), 74, 75, 77, 75

+14 C MacCanna (Carton House Golf Club), 73, 75, 81, 74

+17 P O' Keeffe (Douglas Golf Club), 74, 73, 83, 76

+20 P Connolly (The Links Portmarnock), 71, 76, 75, 85

+22 S McGlynn (Portmarnock Golf Club), 71, 76, 80, 82

MISSED CUT 151

J O'Neill (Tralee Golf Club), 79, 72; S McLoughlin (Co. Sligo Golf Club), 79, 72; S Desmond (Monkstown Golf Club), 77, 74; P O'Hanlon (Carton House Golf Club), 76, 75; S Flanagan (Portmarnock Golf Club), 76, 75; C Ryan (Bray Golf Club), 76, 75; C Moulds (Lisburn Golf Club), 75, 76; C Denvir (Elm Park Golf & Sports Club Golf Club), 75, 76; C Campbell (Warrenpoint Golf Club), 75, 76; A Hickey (Ballyhaunis Golf Club), 74, 77; L Abom (Edmondstown Golf Club), 74, 77; L Lynch (Naas Golf Club), 74, 77; J Butler (Killeen Golf Club), 72, 79; G Callaghan (Co. Louth Golf Club), 72, 79

152

J Murphy (Dundalk Golf Club), 81, 71; I O'Connell (Castleknock Golf Club), 77, 75; A Doran (Co. Louth Golf Club), 77, 75; J Hyland (Omagh Golf Club), 76, 76; M O'Sullivan (Laytown & Bettystown GC), 76, 76; A Grant (Dundalk Golf Club), 76, 76; G Cullen (The Links Portmarnock), 75, 77; H Gillivan (Westport Golf Club), 75, 77

153

D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh Golf Club), 79, 74; A Marshall (Lisburn Golf Club), 79, 74; J Byrne (Baltinglass Golf Club), 78, 75; K Patton (Lisburn Golf Club), 78, 75; I O'Rourke (Cork Golf Club), 77, 76; C Byrne (Strabane Golf Club), 76, 77; C Tracey (Co. Louth Golf Club), 75, 78; D Flynn (Carton House Golf Club), 75, 78; D Foy (Laytown & Bettystown GC), 75, 78

154

T Dowdall (Woodbrook Golf Club), 79, 75; L Curran (Castleknock Golf Club), 78, 76; W Beatty (Greenacres Golf Club), 78, 76; A Claridge (Enville Golf Club), 77, 77; E Sullivan (Carton House Golf Club), 77, 77; D Keating (Seapoint Golf Club), 77, 77; F Dobbin (Malone Golf Club), 77, 77; J Claridge (Enville Golf Club), 75, 79; R Carvill (Warrenpoint Golf Club), 74, 80

155

S Carroll (Ballybunion Golf Club), 80, 75; S Mc Dermott (Slieve Russell Golf Club), 79, 76; A Brady (Co. Sligo Golf Club), 78, 77; J Hanney (The Island Golf Club), 78, 77; G Bohill (Co. Louth Golf Club), 78, 77

156

C Dean (Dun Laoghaire Golf Club), 84, 72; R McCrory (Lurgan Golf Club), 81, 75; S Miskelly (Knock Golf Club), 79, 77; C Byrne (Woodbrook Golf Club), 76, 80; A McCann (Co. Louth Golf Club), 75, 81; P O Dochartaigh (Gweedore Golf Club), 74, 82

157

D Marshall (Naas Golf Club), 80, 77; S O'Connor (Castlebar Golf Club), 79, 78; J Pierse (Portmarnock Golf Club), 79, 78

158

C Dullaghan (Greenore Golf Club), 83, 75; J Kelly (Ardee Golf Club), 80, 78; R Kennelly (Castleknock Golf Club), 80, 78; J Lyons (Galway Golf Club), 78, 80; M Feenan (Mourne Golf Club), 77, 81; Q Carew (Castleknock Golf Club), 77, 81; J Boles (Charleville Golf Club), 76, 82

159

D Shiel (Powerscourt Golf Club), 84, 75; M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire Golf Club), 81, 78; R McNelis (Fintona Golf Club), 79, 80

160

M O Sullivan (Ballyneety Golf Club), 80, 80; C O'Connor (Corrstown Golf Club), 80, 80; J Blake (The Island Golf Club), 79, 81; M Cain (Cork Golf Club), 77, 83

161

C Clarke (Balmoral Golf Club), 80, 81; M Grehan (Tullamore Golf Club), 78, 83

162

M McKenna (Dun Laoghaire Golf Club), 83, 79

164

S O'Rourke (Tulfarris Golf Club), 85, 79; D Murray (Co. Louth Golf Club), 83, 81; D O'Riordan (Fermoy Golf Club), 82, 82

167

C Cassidy (Tullamore Golf Club), 82, 85

168

S Whelan (Royal Tara Golf Club), 84, 84; C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire Golf Club), 77, 91

169

J Rowe (Belvoir Park Golf Club), 82, 87

173

K Connolly (Donegal Golf Club), 82, 91

RTD 84

A McCabe (The Links Portmarnock)

RTD 0

H Duggan (Kilkenny Golf Club)