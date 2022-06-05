Sunday's weather forecast for Louth

Scattered showers turning heavy at times. Some sunny spells too.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate easterly winds.
Lowest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.
Tommy Durnin of Louth reacts after the All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Louth at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. (Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile)
Derek Stokes, a member of the Dundalk 1966/67 League winning side who sadly passed away recently, aged 82
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.