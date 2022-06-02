PHOTOS: Amy returns to Coláiste Rís in Dundalk following World Championship success

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

It was a huge day for Colaiste Ris as they were delighted to welcome Amy Broadhurst back to the school, after 10 years, as IBA World Light Welterweight Champion. Amy received a massive welcome and spoke so openly and honestly to the whole school about her own school days, encouraging everyone to aspire to be the best they can.

Teacher Paula Lavin spoke on behalf of the school community where she recalled about 10 years ago when Amy's idol Katie Taylor made a surprise visit to the school. Now today, Amy is in her own right making her own success, to the point where Katie Taylor asked for Amy to come spar with her in the lead up to Taylor's most recent bout with Amanda Serrano.

Katie had even said that she would not have got sparring like that from anyone else in the world.

Paula spoke about the fact that Amy has been consistent throughout the years in her training, in her lifestyle choices, in her dedication to the sport and as a result truly deserves the success that is at her door. Paula went on to say that her parents Tony and Sheila must also be acknowledged for their time and dedication to Amy over the years and they too are very much part of this success story.

Amy spent time meeting and greeting students and staff, leaving a lasting impression on many, in particular Dearbhla Tinnelly who had recently won a European Gold medal. Fionnuala Flynn, who is the longest serving staff member with over 42 years, came on stage to present a gift to Amy which read 'Our World Champion, Amy.' There was also a special recognition of Dearbhla's gold medal win in Bulgaria.