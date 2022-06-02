Search

03 Jun 2022

PHOTOS: Amy returns to Coláiste Rís in Dundalk following World Championship success

IBA World Light Welterweight Champion Amy Broadhurst visits Coláiste Rís

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Jun 2022 10:30 PM

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

It was a huge day for Colaiste Ris as they were delighted to welcome Amy Broadhurst back to the school, after 10 years, as IBA World Light Welterweight Champion. Amy received a massive welcome and spoke so openly and honestly to the whole school about her own school days, encouraging everyone to aspire to be the best they can.

Teacher Paula Lavin spoke on behalf of the school community where she recalled about 10 years ago when Amy's idol Katie Taylor made a surprise visit to the school. Now today, Amy is in her own right making her own success, to the point where Katie Taylor asked for Amy to come spar with her in the lead up to Taylor's most recent bout with Amanda Serrano.
Katie had even said that she would not have got sparring like that from anyone else in the world.

Paula spoke about the fact that Amy has been consistent throughout the years in her training, in her lifestyle choices, in her dedication to the sport and as a result truly deserves the success that is at her door. Paula went on to say that her parents Tony and Sheila must also be acknowledged for their time and dedication to Amy over the years and they too are very much part of this success story.

Amy spent time meeting and greeting students and staff, leaving a lasting impression on many, in particular Dearbhla Tinnelly who had recently won a European Gold medal. Fionnuala Flynn, who is the longest serving staff member with over 42 years, came on stage to present a gift to Amy which read 'Our World Champion, Amy.' There was also a special recognition of Dearbhla's gold medal win in Bulgaria.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media