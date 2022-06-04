Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Largely dry with sunny spells.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.
Light to moderate northeasterly winds, fresh to strong at times on coasts.
Saturday night will see some scattered showers but largely clear.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northeasterly breezes.
