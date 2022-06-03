Four Dundalk golfers set to tee off at prestigious East of Ireland championships in Louth

The East of Ireland Championship, sponsored by The d Hotel returns for the first time since 2019, this weekend.

Canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, County Louth GC will welcome 132 players to the famed Baltray links over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

With all but three players in the field coming from these shores, hopes are high that there will be a domestic champion for the first time since 2017, when Hilton Templepatrick’s Reece Black lifted the historic title.

The strong field includes Flogas Irish Men’s Amatuer Open champion Colm Campbell, Ulster Stroke Play winner Jack Hearn, Munster Stroke Play winner Jake Whelan and Ireland internationals from the 2021 Home Internationals winning team Peter O’Keeffe, Alex Maguire and Dundalk's Caolan Rafferty.

Rafferty will be joined on the course by club compatriots Eoin Murphy, Jason Murphy and Aaron Grant. Keeping up the Wee County hopes are Evan Farrell and Jamie Kelly from Ardee GC and Cian Dullaghan from Greenore.

Meanwhile looking to impress on their home course will be Ronan Byrne, Adam Doran, David Murray, Gerrard Dunne, Graham Callaghan, Gareth Bohill, Ciaran Tracey and Gavin Tiernan from the host club.

This year’s Championship will be the first to take place under the auspices of Golf Ireland, and Leinster Regional Manager Teresa Thompson says it will be an excellent weekend.

“We’re thrilled to have the East of Ireland, back in Baltray this year. It’s been a long wait since 2019. The players are thrilled to be back playing a brilliant course. Conditions will be tough. The rough is up, but we should have some great scoring over the weekend.

The first two rounds will take place on Saturday and Sunday before a 36-hole cut, with the final 36-holes taking place for the top-42 and ties on the Bank Holiday Monday.