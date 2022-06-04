McGreehan welcomes €11k funding for Louth projects under Age and Opportunity scheme

McGreehan welcomes €11k funding for projects in Louth under Age and Opportunity scheme
Louth Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed grants totaling €11,000 to 20 different Louth organisations that will help promote physical activity in older people.
The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme is celebrating a momentous allocation of funding for sport and physical activity in older age-groups. The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute a total €514,120 across 995 groups.
Senator McGreehan said: “The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has been an incredibly beneficial resource in enabling older people to become more active and the grants announced today are a further recognition of the importance of sport and physical activity in the lives of older people.
“I want to thank Age & Opportunity for the excellent work they are doing in providing opportunities for older people and I wish them continued success in their valuable work to communities all across Ireland”.
The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity. Find out the impact the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has on groups around the country here:
