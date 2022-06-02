Search

02 Jun 2022

Funding for 20 projects in Louth under Age and Opportunity scheme

Scheme aims to improve sport and physical activity in older age-groups

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

02 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

20 projects in County Louth have been funded through the Age and Opportunity National Grant Scheme, which aims to improve sport and physical activity in older age-groups. The projects which are supported through the scheme will provide accessible and enjoyable activities for older people in our local communities and the scheme will distribute €514k across 995 groups nationwide.

The projects in Louth receiving the funding are as follows:

  • St. Nicholas GFC Drogheda - €800
  • Moorehall Lodge - €370
  • Newtown Blues GFC - €340
  • Lannleire GAA (LGFA) - €1,000
  • Men's Shed Seatown Dundalk - €370
  • Clogherhead/Walshestown ICA Guild - €340
  • Faughart Social Group ARA - €340
  • Louth Sports Partnerships - €2,000
  • Redeemer Athletic Club - €1,000
  • Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Drogheda Day Care Centre - €370
  • Dundalk ICA - €300
  • Omeath District Development Co Ltd - €370
  • Drogheda District Support 4 Older people, Monday Morning Club - €370
  • Omeath and District ARA -  €340
  • Drogheda ICA - €300
  • Kilkerley ICA - €340
  • Ardee ARA - €340
  • Dundalk ARA - €370
  • Mattock Rangers LGFA - €1,000
  • Louth Village ICA - €340

Welcoming news of the funding, Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd said, “this is great news for the local recipients and will no doubt provide invaluable support to older people across county Louth. Over the recent covid 19 pandemic we have seen just how important it is for all age groups to remain physically active but in particular for older people for their overall health and mental strength.”

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE. Age & Opportunity Active is the national programme for sport and physical activity for older people, funded by Sport Ireland and the HSE. Age & Opportunity Active is designed to get us more active and participate in recreational sport and physical activity. Further details can be found on ageandopportunity.ie   

Find out the impact the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has on groups around the country in this video:

