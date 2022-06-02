Funding for 20 projects in Louth under Age and Opportunity scheme

20 projects in County Louth have been funded through the Age and Opportunity National Grant Scheme, which aims to improve sport and physical activity in older age-groups. The projects which are supported through the scheme will provide accessible and enjoyable activities for older people in our local communities and the scheme will distribute €514k across 995 groups nationwide.

The projects in Louth receiving the funding are as follows:

St. Nicholas GFC Drogheda - €800

Moorehall Lodge - €370

Newtown Blues GFC - €340

Lannleire GAA (LGFA) - €1,000

Men's Shed Seatown Dundalk - €370

Clogherhead/Walshestown ICA Guild - €340

Faughart Social Group ARA - €340

Louth Sports Partnerships - €2,000

Redeemer Athletic Club - €1,000

Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Drogheda Day Care Centre - €370

Dundalk ICA - €300

Omeath District Development Co Ltd - €370

Drogheda District Support 4 Older people, Monday Morning Club - €370

Omeath and District ARA - €340

Drogheda ICA - €300

Kilkerley ICA - €340

Ardee ARA - €340

Dundalk ARA - €370

Mattock Rangers LGFA - €1,000

Louth Village ICA - €340

Welcoming news of the funding, Louth TD, Fergus O'Dowd said, “this is great news for the local recipients and will no doubt provide invaluable support to older people across county Louth. Over the recent covid 19 pandemic we have seen just how important it is for all age groups to remain physically active but in particular for older people for their overall health and mental strength.”

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE. Age & Opportunity Active is the national programme for sport and physical activity for older people, funded by Sport Ireland and the HSE. Age & Opportunity Active is designed to get us more active and participate in recreational sport and physical activity. Further details can be found on ageandopportunity.ie

Find out the impact the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme has on groups around the country in this video: