03 Jun 2022

Proposed Narrow Water Bridge Project connecting Louth and Down goes to tender

Plans progressing for Narrow Water Bridge in north Louth

Artists impression of Narrow Water Bridge

Jason Newman

03 Jun 2022 9:30 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The proposed Narrow Water Bridge project linking the Cooley Peninsula area in County Louth and the Warrenpoint and Mourne area in County Down has been put out to tender.

The tender notice details that:

"It is a cable-stayed bridge with rolling bascule opening span that enables tall ships, leisure craft and other marine vessels access to the Victoria Lock and the Albert Basin in Newry, Co. Down."

"It also comprises associated roadworks, earthworks, drainage, mechanical and electrical works, retaining walls, buildings, a navigation beacon, access roads, services diversions, fendering and boundary treatment. Narrow Water Bridge is a asymmetric cable-stayed bridge with rolling bascule opening span.

"The south span is approximately 138.35m and the north span is approximately 56.8m giving a total length of approximately 195m.

"The structure is supported by asymmetric back-ward inclined towers, with the higher tower located on the southern side of the crossing and is located on the centre line of the bridge.

"The lower twin towers on the northern side form part of the rolling bascule opening span.

"A control building is proposed on the southern approach to the bridge to facilitate the opening of the bascule bridge.

"Signage, barriers and wig-wags will be provided in advance of the structure to inform road users of the bridge opening and to prevent road users from accessing the bridge during the bridge opening operation."

