Lordship robbery accused to seek bail after trial is delayed

A man charged in connection with the robbery of a credit union in which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead will apply for bail for a third time after his trial was put back to next year by the Special Criminal Court.

Brendan Treanor (33), who is charged with participating in a robbery that occurred at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013, was due to go on trial at the three-judge, non-jury court in October. Today prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC said the State wants to try Mr Treanor alongside James Flynn for the same robbery. Mr Flynn, (31), originally from south Armagh, is currently awaiting an appeal against his extradition from the UK to Ireland to face the robbery charge.

Mr Staines said the UK courts are expediting Mr Flynn's case and he expects the process to be completed by the end of July. If Mr Flynn is extradited, Mr Staines said lawyers would need to be appointed and would require time to prepare for his trial, which is expected to last 6 months.

Sean Guerin SC, for Mr Treanor, said his client has the right to a speedy trial and pointed out that he is in custody having previously been refused bail. He asked the court to try Mr Treanor on his own without delay, adding: "To wait in custody for 15 months is a significant imposition on the fair trial rights of the accused and at the limits of what can be justified."

Mr Justice Hunt said he had to consider Mr Treanor's rights but said it is also undesirable to run two such lengthy trials separately. He said the six-month estimate was "astonishingly long" and he has to consider the cost involved. He set a new trial date of January 11.

Mr Guerin said his client will ask for a new bail hearing in light of the judge's decision. The hearing will take place on June 16 before the Special Criminal Court.

Det Gda Donohoe (41) was on a cash escort when he was ambushed by a five-man gang and shot dead. The gang fled with €7,000 in cash.