Dundalk gardai issue speeding and mobile phone related fines in Lordship

Yesterday, Gardai attached to the Roads Policing Unit in Dundalk conducted an operation in Lordship, Co. Louth.
Two detections were made for speeding in this 60kph zone and two detections were made for driving whilst using a mobile phone.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) tickets have been issued.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.