Motorist in Louth clocked doing 109km in a 80km Zone

A vehicle driven by a Louth motorist was among 209 vehicles found to be travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit during the first five hours of National Slow Down Day, taking place today.

The motorist in Louth was found to be travelling at 109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Carrickmacross Road, at Redbog Carrickmacross, Louth

In the first five hours of the 24 hour National Slow Down, GoSafe checked the speed of 40,917 vehicles and detected 209 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:

140km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin

87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N11 Morehampton Road Dublin 4 Dublin

86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin18 Dublin

84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin8 Dublin

81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Bridge Street Kilcormac Offaly

78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Church Street Clara Offaly

74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R135 Coolshannagh Monaghan Monaghan

72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Fossa Killarney Kerry

71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road Charleville Cork

69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dodder View Road Dublin14 Dublin

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.