Motorist in Louth clocked doing 109km in a 80km Zone

A vehicle driven by a Louth motorist was among 209 vehicles found to be travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit during the first five hours of National Slow Down Day, taking place today.
The motorist in Louth was found to be travelling at 109km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Carrickmacross Road, at Redbog Carrickmacross, Louth
In the first five hours of the 24 hour National Slow Down, GoSafe checked the speed of 40,917 vehicles and detected 209 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.
Examples of motorists putting themselves and others at risk include:
140km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N4 Doddsborough Lucan Dublin
87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N11 Morehampton Road Dublin 4 Dublin
86km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Leopardstown Road Dublin18 Dublin
84km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Cork Street Dublin8 Dublin
81km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Bridge Street Kilcormac Offaly
78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Church Street Clara Offaly
74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R135 Coolshannagh Monaghan Monaghan
72km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Fossa Killarney Kerry
71km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Limerick Road Charleville Cork
69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Dodder View Road Dublin14 Dublin
An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.
