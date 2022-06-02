Thursday's weather forecast for Louth

It will be a bright start to Thursday, with some good sunny spells during the morning.
Cloud will increase during the early afternoon and showery outbreaks of rain, heavy at times in the north of the province, will slowly spread eastwards, reaching the east coast in the evening and not reaching the southeast until nightfall.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light, variable or easterly winds.
Thursday night will see showery rain will become mostly confined to the eastern half of the country early in the night before clearing into the Irish Sea towards morning.
Drier conditions with clear spells will follow in the clearance from the rain.
Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light variable breezes.
