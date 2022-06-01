Search

01 Jun 2022

CAB monitoring the "unexplained wealth" of 54 individuals in Louth

CAB monitoring the "unexplained wealth" of 54 individuals in Louth

Jason Newman

01 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The "unexplained wealth" of 54 individuals in Louth is being monitored by "asset profilers" attached to Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

The figures provided to the Irish Examiner show that nationally CAB is monitoring the unexplained wealth of 1770 crime bosses and lieutenants around the country with 750 such individuals being monitored in Dublin alone.

There are believed to be around 600 local asset profilers operating nationally, trained by CAB officers to evaluated and identify unexplained wealth.

In 2020 CAB seized two mobile homes valued at €20,000 each, an Audi A.6 valued at €20,000 and an Audi A.6 valued at €14,000 as part of assets that had been identified during ongoing investigations targeting criminal groups involved in the sale and distribution of controlled drugs and feud related activity in Drogheda as part of ‘Operation Stratus’.

The case was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau for investigation by a local Divisional Asset Profiler attached to the Louth Garda Division.


 

