CAB monitoring the "unexplained wealth" of 54 individuals in Louth

The "unexplained wealth" of 54 individuals in Louth is being monitored by "asset profilers" attached to Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).
The figures provided to the Irish Examiner show that nationally CAB is monitoring the unexplained wealth of 1770 crime bosses and lieutenants around the country with 750 such individuals being monitored in Dublin alone.
There are believed to be around 600 local asset profilers operating nationally, trained by CAB officers to evaluated and identify unexplained wealth.
In 2020 CAB seized two mobile homes valued at €20,000 each, an Audi A.6 valued at €20,000 and an Audi A.6 valued at €14,000 as part of assets that had been identified during ongoing investigations targeting criminal groups involved in the sale and distribution of controlled drugs and feud related activity in Drogheda as part of ‘Operation Stratus’.
The case was referred to the Criminal Assets Bureau for investigation by a local Divisional Asset Profiler attached to the Louth Garda Division.
Councillor Jim Tenanty, Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District and Chief Executive Joan Martin are joined by pupils from Scoil Realt Na Mara Dundalk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.