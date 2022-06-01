Search

01 Jun 2022

Louth In Bloom 2022 launched

Judges will be out and about visiting the nominees, this year.

Louth In Bloom 2022 launched

Councillor Jim Tenanty, Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District and Chief Executive Joan Martin are joined by pupils from Scoil Realt Na Mara Dundalk

Reporter:

Jason Newman

01 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

The Community Office, Louth County Council is announcing for a third year in a row its annual environmental competition “Louth In Bloom 2022”. It was launched on Monday 30th May by Councillor Jim Tenanty, Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District and Chief Executive Joan Martin. 

The format of the competition is changed this year. Judges will be out and about visiting the nominees, this year. Allowing us to actively engage with communities and recognise the marvellous work that people undertake to beautify their community and our county.

The categories include: Best Gardens, Best Housing Estates and Biodiversity projects, Hospitality and Business premises. Prizes will be awarded for each of the three district areas of Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk, with an overall county winner in each category.

Entries can be submitted through an online portal  www.louthcoco.ie/louthinbloom, 

The nomination entry form will also be available to download on www.louthcoco.ie/louthinbloom and can be submitted by post or by dropping same, into any of the Louth County Council customer services desks at any of our offices in Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk. 

The nomination entry form is also available in this week’s local newspapers and Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 08/07/2021. 

Full details are available at www.louthcoco.ie/louthinbloom  or from staff in the Community Support Section, email community@louthcoco.ie

Dundalk gardai investigate criminal damage incident in the Old Bridge area

Plans underway for 46 new homes at Long Avenue in Dundalk

Plans include demolition of boundary wall which runs along Long Avenue and Tom Bellew Avenue

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Louth In Bloom 2022 launched

Councillor Jim Tenanty, Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District and Chief Executive Joan Martin are joined by pupils from Scoil Realt Na Mara Dundalk

Home

Louth In Bloom 2022 launched

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media