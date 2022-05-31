Dundalk gardai investigate criminal damage incident in the Old Bridge area

Gardai in Dundalk are appealing for witnesses in relation to the damaging of work and farm vehicles in the Old Bridge area of Dundalk.
The incident of suspected criminal damage occurred at approximately 5:30pm on Tuesday 24th May 2022, at a location in Old Bridge, Dundalk, Co. Louth.
Two vehicles were damaged during the incident. No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made at this time and inquiries are ongoing.
