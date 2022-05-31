Gardaí in Louth investigate robbery and burglary in Clogherhead

Gardaí in Louth are investigating following reports of two burglaries in Clogherhead, Co Louth, on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Two males wearing balaclavas, one with a knife, gained entry to a fastfood premises on Main Street, Clogherhead at approximately 12:15am on Saturday 28th and took a sum of cash.
Moments later a similar incident occurred at a Restaurant at Little strand, Clogherhead.
The intruders gained entry but left empty handed.
It’s understood they left the area in a car.
Enquires into both matters are ongoing.
