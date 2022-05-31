Plans underway for 46 new homes at Long Avenue in Dundalk
Plans are underway for 46 new homes on a three storey residential development at Tom Bellew Avenue & Long Avenue in Dundalk, which would see the demolition of the existing boundary wall which runs along Long Avenue and Tom Bellew Avenue.
Pangreen Limited have applied to Louth County Council for planning permission for the development which would comprise 23 two bed ground floor apartments and 23 three bed duplexes above accessed via external stairs, to the southern portion of the site, located at the corner of Tom Bellew Avenue and The Long Avenue. The application also includes a masterplan relating to the wider lands to the north of the site which has an application for a discount food store and coffee shop.
The proposed development includes communal amenity spaces and 49 parking spaces including nine electric vehicle parking spaces and would be accessed via a new vehicle entrance from Long Avenue. There are proposed pedestrian links located on The Long Avenue and Tom Bellew Avenue.
A decision is due on the application by 24 July, with submissions due by 3 July.
