Dunnes Stores planning to go solar at Marshes Dundalk
Dunnes Stores at the Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk have made plans to generate their own renewable energy, with the submission of a planning application with Louth County Council to install solar panels on the roof of its store.
Better Value Unlimited Company have applied to the local authority for planning permission, for the installation of solar photovoltaic panels and mounting system covering approximately3,812sqm on the Dunnes Stores roof, as well as all other associated site works/services. A decision is due on the application by 25 July, with submissions due by 4 July.
This is the second Dunnes Stores location in Dundalk where plans have been submitted for solar panels. Better Value Unlimited Company applied in April for permission for the installation of solar photovoltaic panels and mounting system covering approximately 2,535sqm on the roof of its Ard Easmuinn store. A decision is due on that application by 15 June.
