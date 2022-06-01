Search

01 Jun 2022

The Latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium

2020 National Greyhound Racing Awards set for Sunday night

Reporter:

reporter

01 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

27.05.22

1.            Trap 5    TO BE ADVISED           21.88     Owned & trained by Mary Casey              

2.            Trap 3    GROVESHILL DANDY    21.93     Owned & trained by Seamus Casey

3.            Trap 2    FRISKY WONDER         29.09     Owned by Brendan Mullan and James Mullen & trained by Brendan Mullan

4.            Trap 1    COURTLOUGH AMBER   21.47     Owned & trained by Anthony Rooney

5.            Trap 4    SHADY BENSON           28.72     Owned & trained by Kieran Hicks

6.            Trap 2    DROMRICH TINY          29.29     Owned & trained by John Durrigan

7.            Trap 3    BALLYCAIRN BLUFF      29.08     Owned & trained by Dean Henrick

8.            Trap 2    INNFIELD TOMMY         28.89     Owned & trained by Connor Byrne

9.            Trap 6    HATMORE AVA             29.26     Owned & trained by Paul Whyte

 

28.05.22

1.            Trap 4    MARTINSTOWN GARY   21.69     Owned & trained by Irene McConnell

2.            Trap 3    DRUMCROW VIOLET     21.48     Owned by Siena Dalzell & trained by Roy Ruddy

3.            Trap 3    COMANCHE                 21.66     Owned & trained by Bread-And-Butter-Syndicate

4.            Trap 3    TULLYMURRY RUTH      21.79     Owned by Ryan Kearney & trained by Damian Maginn

5.            Trap 4    TAHINA BLUE              29.29     Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin

6.            Trap 6    JETTS PANDA              29.21     Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane

7.            Trap 3    FRONT RULES             21.60     Owned by Kevin Proctor & trained by Martin Lanney

8.            Trap 1    SARATOGA SYDNEY     21.82     Owned & trained by Nicole McLoughlin

9.            Trap 3    UNRELIABLE               29.13     Owned by Paul Gallagher & trained by William Mullan

10.          Trap 4    OLYMPIC DOLLAR        21.42     Owned by Tony Howard & Lorraine Howard and trained by Beatrice Howard

Local News

