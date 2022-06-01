The Latest greyhound racing results from Dundalk Stadium
27.05.22
1. Trap 5 TO BE ADVISED 21.88 Owned & trained by Mary Casey
2. Trap 3 GROVESHILL DANDY 21.93 Owned & trained by Seamus Casey
3. Trap 2 FRISKY WONDER 29.09 Owned by Brendan Mullan and James Mullen & trained by Brendan Mullan
4. Trap 1 COURTLOUGH AMBER 21.47 Owned & trained by Anthony Rooney
5. Trap 4 SHADY BENSON 28.72 Owned & trained by Kieran Hicks
6. Trap 2 DROMRICH TINY 29.29 Owned & trained by John Durrigan
7. Trap 3 BALLYCAIRN BLUFF 29.08 Owned & trained by Dean Henrick
8. Trap 2 INNFIELD TOMMY 28.89 Owned & trained by Connor Byrne
9. Trap 6 HATMORE AVA 29.26 Owned & trained by Paul Whyte
28.05.22
1. Trap 4 MARTINSTOWN GARY 21.69 Owned & trained by Irene McConnell
2. Trap 3 DRUMCROW VIOLET 21.48 Owned by Siena Dalzell & trained by Roy Ruddy
3. Trap 3 COMANCHE 21.66 Owned & trained by Bread-And-Butter-Syndicate
4. Trap 3 TULLYMURRY RUTH 21.79 Owned by Ryan Kearney & trained by Damian Maginn
5. Trap 4 TAHINA BLUE 29.29 Owned by Jason Croarkin & trained by Vera Croarkin
6. Trap 6 JETTS PANDA 29.21 Owned by Stephen Carroll & trained by Tina McGrane
7. Trap 3 FRONT RULES 21.60 Owned by Kevin Proctor & trained by Martin Lanney
8. Trap 1 SARATOGA SYDNEY 21.82 Owned & trained by Nicole McLoughlin
9. Trap 3 UNRELIABLE 29.13 Owned by Paul Gallagher & trained by William Mullan
10. Trap 4 OLYMPIC DOLLAR 21.42 Owned by Tony Howard & Lorraine Howard and trained by Beatrice Howard
