Wednesday's weather forecast for Louth

Any lingering showers will clear early with sunny spells developing later in the morning.
It will become cloudier through the afternoon with a few isolated showers developing too, largely dying out in the evening.
Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light winds.
A mostly dry night for Wednesday with long clear spells.
Winds will remain light with some mist or fog patches forming.
Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.
