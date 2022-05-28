Saturday's weather forecast for Louth

Saturday will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine.
Top temperatures of 15 to 19 Celsius in light northerly breezes, which will become easterly or southeasterly near coasts during the afternoon.
Coolest near coasts due to the onshore breeze.
Staying dry and clear Saturday night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze.
Students from Colaiste Ghlór na Mara, along with Caoimhe Héarún, Deputy Principal of the new Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan, standing outside Robin House
