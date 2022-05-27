Search

27 May 2022

‘Miles for Marshes’ will see Dundalk centre raise funds for Pieta

Fundraising static cycle in aid of Pieta on Saturday 11 June

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

27 May 2022 3:00 PM

Staff and retailers at Marshes Shopping Centre are getting ready for a fundraising static cycle in aid of its charity partner Pieta which will take place at the centre on Saturday 11 June from noon until 4pm.

Participants will cycle for 20 minutes each on static bicycles on the Marshes Mall to raise funds for the charity, which helps those in suicidal distress and people engaged in self-harm. ‘Miles for Marshes’ will hopefully see plenty of sweat as at least 20 centre staff and retailers push themselves physically for Pieta, which first opened its doors in 2006. 

Since then it has seen and helped over 60,000 people in distress and operates 20 locations across Ireland. Pieta employs over 200 therapists and support staff, and the demand for its services is increasing.

“This event will be a great occasion and Marshes is proud to help contribute to the critical work of our charity partner Pieta,” said centre manager Sean Farrell. I would encourage everybody who can to come along, enjoy the spectacle, and if possible, make a contribution to the wonderful work of Pieta on the day.”

The award-winning Marshes, which opened in 2005, is continually hailed as one of the most modern, high quality shopping environments in Ireland. It has transformed the commercial heart of Dundalk and directly employs over 900 people.

