Louth Senator John McGahon releases statement after assault acquittal

Fine Gael senator John McGahon
This evening local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon has been acquitted by a jury of seriously assaulting a man outside a local bar and nightclub almost four years ago.
In a statement released after the verdict, Senator McGahon said:
“I’m extremely relieved and delighted to have been found not guilty.
“I maintained my innocence throughout this process, and this has been proven.
“I thank the jury for reaching this verdict having heard all evidence since Tuesday. I would like to thank them for their careful attention throughout.
“I also want to thank my legal team of Hugh Hartnett SC, James McCullough BL with Conor MacGuill solicitors.
“Since 2014, I have worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Dundalk and Louth. There are a lot of issues which affect my constituents and that is my sole focus.”
A Fine Gael statement said:
"Senator McGahon has always maintained his innocence and a jury has found him not guilty. This matter has now concluded.
Senator John McGahon, as always, will continue his work as a public representative for the people of Louth.”
Students from Colaiste Ghlór na Mara, along with Caoimhe Héarún, Deputy Principal of the new Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan, standing outside Robin House
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.