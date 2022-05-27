Louth Senator John McGahon releases statement after assault acquittal

This evening local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon has been acquitted by a jury of seriously assaulting a man outside a local bar and nightclub almost four years ago.

In a statement released after the verdict, Senator McGahon said:

“I’m extremely relieved and delighted to have been found not guilty.

“I maintained my innocence throughout this process, and this has been proven.

“I thank the jury for reaching this verdict having heard all evidence since Tuesday. I would like to thank them for their careful attention throughout.

“I also want to thank my legal team of Hugh Hartnett SC, James McCullough BL with Conor MacGuill solicitors.

“Since 2014, I have worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Dundalk and Louth. There are a lot of issues which affect my constituents and that is my sole focus.”

A Fine Gael statement said:

"Senator McGahon has always maintained his innocence and a jury has found him not guilty. This matter has now concluded.

Senator John McGahon, as always, will continue his work as a public representative for the people of Louth.”