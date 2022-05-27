Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
FRIDAY, MAY 27
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT, 9.30AM
FORMULA ONE
MONACO GP PRACTICE
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
RUGBY CHALLENGE CUP
LYON V TOULON
BT SPORT 1, 8PM
GOLF
CHARLES SCHWAB
SKY SPORTS, 9PM
SATURDAY, MAY 28
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT, 9.30AM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
LIMERICK V KERRY
RTE2, 3PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V KILDARE
RTE2, 5PM
RUGBY - CHAMPIONS CUP
LA ROCHELLE V LEINSTER
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 4.45PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V REAL MADRID
RTE2, BT SPORT 1, 8PM
SUNDAY, MAY 29
TENNIS
FRENCH OPEN
EUROSPORT, 9.30AM
GOLF
DUTCH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
FORMULA ONE
MONACO GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
GALWAY V ROSCOMMON
RTE2, 1.45PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
DERRY V DONEGAL
RTE2, BBC2, 4PM
