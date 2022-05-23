Soaring hotel costs hitting families' pockets says Louth TD

Louth TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Tourism, Imelda Munster TD, has written to the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism to request a meeting on the spiralling cost of hotels.

Speaking today, Teachta Munster said:

"The price of staying in a hotel is shooting up across the country. In many cities it is nearly impossible to find a hotel that is affordable for people on ordinary incomes.

"These costs continue to shoot up and are pricing ordinary workers and families out. This is putting huge pressure on people's finances, as many people have no choice but to stay in a hotel if they are travelling for work or to attend medical appointments.

"I have written to the Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism to request a meeting to discuss this issue. I have requested that we invite industry representatives to come before the committee for questioning on why these costs are soaring so dramatically.

"It is important that there is accountability and transparency about this issue.

"The cost of living crisis is hitting families from all sides, as costs are soaring across fuel, groceries, rents, childcare and heating- to name just a few.

"The Dáil must stand up for ordinary workers affected by the cost of living crisis to ensure they get a much needed break from these financial pressures."