Changes planned for Courtney's in Dundalk
Plans are underway for development works at Courtney's Public House in Dundalk.
Mr Ciarán Dunne has applied to Louth County Council, seeking planning permission for works at the public house at 45 Park Street. Mr Dunne is seeking permission for alterations to and the taking down of part of the wall between Courtney's Public House and the rear yard of 45 Park Street.
He also seeks permission for the taking down of an existing shed and chimney stack to the rear and alterations to the rear yard and change of use of part of the rear yard to bar area with retractable awning as part of Courtney's Public House.
A decision is due from Louth County Council by 13 July 2022.
