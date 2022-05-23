Louth secondary school recognised by national AIB life skills programme

Out of 585 schools registered with the programme, a Louth secondary school, St. Joseph’s Secondary School, is one of 16 schools in Ireland to be recognised by the AIB Future Sparks Programme.

The AIB Future Sparks Programme is a new skills-based interdisciplinary programme for secondary school students, aimed at supporting 12-18 year olds in the development and learning of key life skills.

The programme focuses on themes including sustainability, financial wellness, health and well-being, globalisation and civic literacy. It also supports the development of core skills including communications, critical thinking and digital innovation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Deirdre O’Doherty and her fellow teachers wanted to do something to support their students and ease this experience as much as possible, so they began their ‘Ways to Wellbeing’ – a virtual online space where teachers encouraged students to stay well during a difficult time.

Students and teachers shared tips with each other for coping, ways they could support one other, ideas for staying well, recipe suggestions, exercise routines, recommendations for podcasts and TV shows, and ways they could help others in their community.

St. Joseph’s Secondary School has received a plaque to commemorate its participation, as well as a native Irish tree which will be planted on the grounds of their school.

These trees will contribute to the bank’s commitment to plant 90,000 native Irish trees over the next three years on behalf of new AIB second-level student account holders. Students were also awarded with individual digital certs to recognise their hard work while supporting biodiversity.

Speaking on the programme, Ms. Deirdre O’Doherty at St. Joseph’s Secondary School said:

“The AIB Future Sparks programme is giving our students valuable life skills. Most of our students are confident and empowered. They talk openly about the challenges they face every day; they are encouraged to name and own their feelings, they are connected with each other and with their school, they are bouncing back.”

AIB’s Chief People Officer, Geraldine Casey, said:

“I would like to congratulate St. Joseph’s Secondary School on their fantastic achievement and indeed all of the students and schools who have participated in the AIB Future Sparks Programme.

"At AIB, we are delighted to play our part in supporting students and teachers with educational resources under this programme to guide skills development and preparedness for life beyond school and the world of work.”

"Through the programme, students and teachers have access to over 55 educational videos from more than 45 different business, thought leaders and entrepreneurs.

"They also have access to 190 educational resources including case studies, worksheets, lesson plans and exam questions with content tailored to the various age groups throughout second level.

The AIB Future Sparks Programme is free for all teachers and schools to join, and they can register for the programme on AIB’s website.