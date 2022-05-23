St Nicholas's Green Church to host an open day

On Saturday next, May 28th, St Nicholas’s (Green Church) Church and Churchyard will be open to the public from 10 am until 4 pm, with a short talk at 2.30 pm.

This year, visitors will be able to have a preview of memorials in the church and churchyard at dundalkchurchyard.ie, the website developed last year with funding from the Peace IV Programme, and which was managed by Louth County Council’s Small Grants Programme and LMETB.

Visitors will see a church which originated in the 13th century, and with an interior which has changed little from the mid-19th century.

The surrounding churchyard, the only one in Dundalk, contains many memorials from the mid-18th century until burials ceased in 1896.

The parish website, stnicholas-greenchurchdundalk.com, displays records of baptisms, marriages and burials from the 1720s until the 1840s, in addition to Vestry records from 1748 to 1806.

All are welcome to explore at leisure this lesser known aspect of Dundalk’s history and heritage.