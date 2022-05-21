Search

21 May 2022

IntertradeIreland calls on Louth start-ups to enter €300,000 Seedcorn competition

L-R Shana Chu, CEO, Tailr_ Vincent Forde, CEO, Gasgon Medical_ Connor Sweeney, InterTradeIreland.

Reporter:

Jason Newman

21 May 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Innovative start-up and early-stage companies from across Ireland are being called on to enter InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition, with the closing date for entries, Friday 27th May, fast approaching.

The largest business competition of its kind, Seedcorn boasts an overall prize fund of €300,000 and gives companies the opportunity to become investor ready with expert feedback on business plans and pitches as well as increased exposure to investors.

For the second consecutive year, a €20,000 prize is also up for grabs for best investment proposal from a company operating in the low carbon/green sector.

Connor Sweeney, Seedcorn Programme Manager at InterTradeIreland, urged new-start and early-stage companies to enter ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

“The benefits of entering go well beyond the significant cash prize – each company that enters wins access to new investor networks and the opportunity to get expert feedback on their business proposals from real-world investors”, Connor Sweeney said.

“Seedcorn has been key to some of the island’s biggest start-up success stories, and we want to help the next generation of start-ups as they seek to grow. I would urge ambitious young firms from every corner of Ireland to embrace this opportunity and enter by the 27th of May deadline.”

For further information on the InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition, and to enter, please visit https://intertradeireland.com/ seedcorn.

The closing date for entries is 1pm on Friday 27 May 2022.

