Plans for new gym at Quay Street in Dundalk
Plans are underway for a new gym/fitness centre at The Quays in Dundalk. Your Fitness Ltd has made an application to Louth County Council for permission for the change of use of retail/storage building at Units 1 and 2 The Quays, Quay Street, Dundalk, to gymnasium/fitness facility.
The application seeks permission for the change of use which would utilise existing ground floor area and would include the installation of mezzanine area. It also seeks permission for the installation of male and female changing rooms/toilets and showers and all associated works
A decision is due on the application by 12 July, with submissions due by 21 June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.