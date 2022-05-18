Search

18 May 2022

Louth senator welcomes €325k for toddler group grants

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan

Jason Newman

18 May 2022 6:00 PM

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator, Erin McGreehan, has welcomed funding of €325,000, which will be allocated to Parent and Toddler Groups nationwide through local City/County Childcare Committees (CCCs).

Parent and Toddler Groups are invited to make an application for funding under this initiative through their local CCC.

This year, two new funding streams are being introduced under Parent and Toddler Group Grants Initiative:

Firstly, funding of up to €400 is available to establish and operate Buggy Walking Groups. These Buggy Walking Groups are organised social walks for parents/guardians and young children.

The grant of up to €400 is open to any existing or new organisations or groups who wish to offer a minimum of six organised walks within their community.

Secondly, funding of up to €400 is available for new or existing Parent and Toddler Groups to provide an additional session.

In addition to these new funding streams, Parent and Toddler Groups can apply for funding towards:


· Toys, equipment and books for indoor and outdoor activities, children’s refreshments
· Storage for equipment
· Training for parents, e.g. paediatric first aid, committee skills, parenting courses, facilitated sessions
· Children’s activities, e.g. arts and crafts, music
· Limited funding will be available towards insurance, rent or minor refurbishment

Senator McGreehan said:

“The last two years has been challenging for all of us, not least for children and their parents.

“I hope this initiative will encourage the development of new Parent and Toddler Groups, as well as support the continuation and expansion of existing Groups.

“Parent and Toddler Groups provide a great meeting place for parents/guardians with young children to relax and chat together in a supportive environment while their children play.

This initiative will be administered by local CCCs on behalf of the Department of Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth.

Further information on the application process, including detailed application guidelines are available now on local CCC websites.

Parent and Toddler Groups are encouraged to contact their local CCC with any queries on the Initiative and the application process. Contact details and links to websites of all local CCCs can be found on www.myccc.ie.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

