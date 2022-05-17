Gardai in Dundalk investigating a robbery in the Quay Street area

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating a robbery that occurred on Quay Street in Dundalk on Tuesday 10th May 2022 at approximately 3.30pm.
It is believed a man was approached and attacked by three males while getting into a taxi, before they took a sum of money and a phone and fled the area.
Investigations are ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.