Search

17 May 2022

Dundalk's Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group winners at Pride of Place

Blackrock come second in Island & Costal Communities category

Dundalk's Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group winners at Pride of Place

Dundalk's Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group winners at Pride of Place

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

17 May 2022 2:30 PM

Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group were announced winners at last night's Pride of Place Awards 2021 in Killarney the in the category, Community & Well Being Initiative. It was one of two prizes won locally, with Blackrock coming second in the category, Island & Costal Communities.

Louth County Council had nominated the two entries to represent the county in the 2021 Pride of Place competition. The awards ceremony usually takes place in November each year but due to the pandemic the award ceremony was postponed till May of this year.

Pride of Place is an all island competition that acknowledges and celebrates the great work of communities throughout the country. As part of the competition community groups must demonstrate pride of their place, partnership with their local authority and inclusivity of the community at large by way of presentation on their activities to a judging panel. It has grown into the largest competition recognising and celebrating community development achievements on the island of Ireland. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media