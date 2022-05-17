Dundalk's Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group winners at Pride of Place
Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group were announced winners at last night's Pride of Place Awards 2021 in Killarney the in the category, Community & Well Being Initiative. It was one of two prizes won locally, with Blackrock coming second in the category, Island & Costal Communities.
Louth County Council had nominated the two entries to represent the county in the 2021 Pride of Place competition. The awards ceremony usually takes place in November each year but due to the pandemic the award ceremony was postponed till May of this year.
Pride of Place is an all island competition that acknowledges and celebrates the great work of communities throughout the country. As part of the competition community groups must demonstrate pride of their place, partnership with their local authority and inclusivity of the community at large by way of presentation on their activities to a judging panel. It has grown into the largest competition recognising and celebrating community development achievements on the island of Ireland.
Congratulations to Cox’s Demesne Youth and Community Group who were the winners in the category "Community & Well Being Initiative" at last night's Pride of Place Awards 2021 in Killarney #Community #POP pic.twitter.com/AAinRDSK41— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) May 17, 2022
